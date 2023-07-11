Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts North Atlantic Ocean

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted North Atlantic Ocean. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted North Atlantic Ocean, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS.

The earthquake occurred at 8:28 pm (UTC) on July 10. The USGS tweeted, adding, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - North Atlantic Ocean."

The agency issued no tsunami warning after the magnitude 6.4 quake jolted North Atlantic Ocean.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)