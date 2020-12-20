6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo

Earthquake With Magnitude 6.3 Strikes Near Tokyo, Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Sunday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 631 km north-northeast (NNE) of Tokyo, Japan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:53 PM IST at a depth of 59 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.