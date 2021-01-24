Earthquake With Magnitude 7 Strikes Near Stanley, Falkland Islands

Earthquake With Magnitude 7.0 Strikes Near Stanley, Falkland Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 was reported near Stanley, Falkland Islands on Sunday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 1125 km south (S) of Stanley, Falkland Islands, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 5:06 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

