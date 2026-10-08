"Earth Almost Entirely In Red": Warnings As "Super-Duper El Nino" Intensifies

Weather experts from across the world are warning about an intensifying El Nino, saying it is pushing into unprecedented territory. The warnings come as the United Nations called this year's weather phenomenon could be among the strongest witnessed since at least 1950. The UN's weather and climate agency World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said El Nino will compound the effects of man-made climate change. Experts are saying a large area of planet Earth will experience unusually warm conditions as the Pacific Ocean releases enormous amount of trapped heat.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue posted a climate map of the entire planet, saying the Earth is almost entirely in red. "El Nino continues at "maximum power" into the winter with planetary heating dialed up everywhere EXCEPT the United States," he further said on X.

He agreed with the WMO assessment that El Nino will persist through February 2027.

Another climate scientist Zeke Hausfather tweeted, "This year's El Nino continues its climb into uncharted waters; Nino3.4 region anomalies are now at a 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal (how fitting!), higher than any prior El Nino event on record."

Weather expert Leon Simons called the weather phenomenon a "super-duper El Nino".

In its forecast, WMO has said that there is an overwhelming likelihood of above-average sea surface temperatures across large parts of the globe during the final months of 2026.

It also said that sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, the region at the heart of El Nino phenomenon, were expected to reach a record 3.7 degrees Celsius (6.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal from October to December.

El Nino is the warm phase of the naturally occurring El Nino-Southern Oscillation cycle, a climate pattern that influences weather around the world.

It tends to cause higher global temperatures and disrupt rainfall patterns across large regions - meaning drought in some areas and heavy rains in others and typically occurs every two to seven years.

Researchers at the University of Chicago's Climate Impact Lab predicted last month that this year's "super-El Nino" was likely to result in as many as 451,000 excess deaths across the globe from June to February 2027.