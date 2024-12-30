EAM Jaishankar To Embark On 3-Day Doha Visit Today, To Meet Qatari PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day visit to Qatar starting Monday to review overall bilateral ties, especially in trade, investment, energy, and security sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the State of Qatar from December 30 to January 1," it said.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The MEA said Mr Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, culture, and people-to-people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

India-Qatar Relations

India and Qatar share friendly relations, marked by regular high-level interactions to further strengthen the partnership. The two nations held bilateral talks recently during EAM Jaishankar's official tour to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6 to 9.

During the visit, the Indian Minister held talks with Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, and Minister of State, Ahmed Al Sayed, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

In late October, the two countries also held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations. Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Qatar bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, trade, investment, energy, education, culture, and people-to-people ties.

Discussions also explored avenues to deepen the relationship in areas such as renewable energy, fintech, start-ups, and technology. They exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

Earlier, on September 9, Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Saudi Arabia to discuss advancing bilateral ties.

According to the MEA, cooperation between India and Qatar has been steadily growing within an excellent framework provided by their historically close ties and regular, substantive engagement at the highest levels of government. The large, diverse, and accomplished Indian community in Qatar significantly contributes to the country's progress while nurturing the bonds of deep-rooted friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.