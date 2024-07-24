E-Bike Battery Fire Leaves British Family Homeless, House Destroyed

Family is currently relying on generosity of friends and relatives for lodging. (Representative Image)

An e-bike battery fire destroyed the home of a family of seven, leaving them with nothing more than the clothing on their backs, according to The Metro.

On July 9, a fire destroyed the three-bedroom home of Simon Blanshard, 40, his partner Laura Natale, 25, and their five children. The family believes an e-bike battery that was charging at the time started the fire.

The family was left without a place to live after the fire severely damaged the residence. For now, they are depending on friends' and family's generosity to provide lodging.

Mr Blanshard expressed his shock and devastation at the loss of their home and belongings. "We've lost absolutely everything," he said. "We're starting from scratch."

Simon, who is currently unemployed and from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, told The Metro: "Pretty much everything has been destroyed. Whatever hasn't been burned has been damaged by smoke, so there's nothing in the house we can salvage. We are sofa-surfing at my partner's mom's at the moment; we are basically homeless. It's devastating; it's hard to get through a day without crying."

The incident has highlighted the potential dangers of e-bike batteries, prompting calls for increased safety measures and pollution control related to electronic vehicles.

