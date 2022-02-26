Dutch To Deliver 200 Air Defence Rockets To Ukraine

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Netherlands will provide 200 Stinger air defence rockets.

The Netherlands will supply 200 air defence rockets to Ukraine as quickly as possible, the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament on Saturday.

It also said it will move Dutch embassy staff from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv to Jaroslaw, across the border in Poland, due to deteriorating security.

Based on requests from Ukraine "the Netherlands will provide 200 Stinger air defence rockets," the letter said.

"Along with our allies, the Defence Ministry aims to deliver these goods as quickly as possible."

The missiles are in addition to other equipment already promised by the Netherlands earlier this month, including rifles, ammunition, radar systems and mine-detecting robots.

