1 Injured In Knife Fight Outside Airport In Germany: Police

The man had fled the scene and was being sought, police said. (Representational)

A person was slightly injured in a knife fight between two homeless people outside Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday, police said.

A spokesperson for Dusseldorf police said a man had fled the scene and was being sought.

A stabbing victim was taken to hospital, the federal police spokeswoman said, confirming a report by German magazine Focus.

Surveillance footage showed two men walking toward an airport parking lot at 12.16 pm local time (1016 GMT), at which point the fight occurred, a spokeswoman for federal police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)