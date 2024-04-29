All You Need To Know About World's Largest Airport Being Built In Dubai

The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates to facilitate smooth operations.

Dubai has started construction on a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, aiming to make it the world's largest. All operations at Dubai International Airport will eventually be shifted to Al Maktoum International Airport in the upcoming years, as announced by the emirate's ruler.

UAE PM HH Sheikh Mohammad announced the news on X on Sunday, saying, “Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy.”

World's Largest Airport in Dubai: Features

Capacity

Al Maktoum International Airport will boast the world's largest capacity, capable of handling up to 260 million passengers annually.

Size

It will be five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport.

Infrastructure

The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates to facilitate smooth operations.

Runways

It will feature five parallel runways to efficiently manage air traffic.

Innovation

The project will introduce new aviation technologies, marking a significant advancement in the aviation sector.

Cost

The project will cost about ₹2900 Crores.

Timeline

The first phase, capable of accommodating 150 million passengers per year, will be completed within 10 years.

The ruler said that they are building an entire city "around the airport in Dubai South” which will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors”, and would demand housing for a million people. He added, “We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world's airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global center.”