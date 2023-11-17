Dubai Roads Flooded After Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm

People across Dubai shared visuals of the heavy rainfall on social media.

The roads of Dubai were waterlogged and flooded after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit parts of the United Arab Emirates this morning. Due to extreme weather conditions, people there have been advised to avoid beaches and stay indoors. Traffic and flight operations were also affected in the emirates due the weather.

The Dubai Police sent out an alert at 6.30 in the morning urging people to stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods and exercise caution while driving. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and orange alert amid the thunderstorm and rain.

People across Dubai shared visuals of the heavy rainfall on social media. In one of the videos shared on X, formerly Twitter, a man is seen rowing a small boat on a flooded road.

When it rains in Dubai and you have a Strict boss!! You bring your boat out!!#DubaiAirshow#Dubairain#rainpic.twitter.com/1eHrMrkXNs — Kashif Ali (@kashifali514) November 17, 2023

Other videos posted on X show waterlogged and flooded roads across Dubai.

Major flood on the streets due to heavy rains in the Dubai, UAE

Source: Saudi Weather gr #UAE#Dubai#floods#Rainspic.twitter.com/Qtc6spfX9H — Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) November 17, 2023

Heavy rain Dubai location Union dare 17 Nov 2023 #heavyrainspic.twitter.com/4b9DRkikLt — Tripurari Chaudhary (@TipsChaudhary) November 17, 2023

The Dubai police was quick to respond and helped to regulate traffic across the city amid the extreme weather conditions.

جانب من جهود فرق شرطة دبي الميدانية في تنظيم حركة السير خلال الحالة الجوية السائدة في مختلف شوارع الإمارة. pic.twitter.com/kmLlV5AxOt — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 17, 2023

Dubai Muncipality also swung into action to activate a preparedness plan and draining rainwater.

#DubaiMunicipality's teams, along with other relevant authorities, addressed the ongoing weather conditions in #Dubai by swiftly activating a preparedness plan, including efficiently managing emergencies, quickly draining rainwater, pic.twitter.com/wCxppR72gJ — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) November 17, 2023

On Thursday, the UAE government urged the private sector to allow flexible working on Friday ahead of the predicted heavy rainfall.

