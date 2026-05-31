Drug Shortages, Financial Crisis: Palestine Warns Of Health System Collapse

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in New Delhi has issued a stark warning that the Palestinian healthcare system is nearing collapse due to severe medicine shortages, financial constraints, and what it described as Israel's continued withholding of Palestinian revenues, placing thousands of patients at risk.

In a press statement released June 11, the embassy said the Palestinian health sector is facing an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis" that threatens the lives of patients across the occupied Palestinian territories. The warning follows an urgent alert issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on June 4 regarding the rapid depletion of essential medicines and medical supplies.

According to the ministry, 180 of the 520 essential medicines required by public health facilities have completely run out of stock. Particularly alarming is the shortage of cancer treatments, with 50 of the 97 medicines designated for oncology patients unavailable. Palestinian authorities say the lives of more than 4,000 cancer patients are now under direct threat as a result.

The ministry also reported severe shortages of medicines and laboratory materials needed for kidney dialysis, raising concerns about the treatment of patients suffering from chronic illnesses. Health officials warned that strategic reserves of critical medical supplies have fallen to dangerously low levels.

The crisis has already had a visible impact on healthcare delivery. Since the beginning of 2026, only 19,500 surgical procedures have been performed up to June 1, compared with approximately 65,000 surgeries conducted throughout 2025. More than 11,000 scheduled operations have reportedly been postponed, increasing health risks for patients awaiting treatment.

Palestinian authorities attribute the worsening situation largely to Israel's continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues. Under existing economic arrangements, Israel collects customs and tax revenues on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and transfers the funds periodically. Palestinian officials argue that delays and deductions in these transfers have severely constrained the government's ability to finance essential public services, including healthcare.

The health emergency comes against the backdrop of a broader economic downturn in the Palestinian territories. Rising poverty, growing unemployment, and the prolonged impact of conflict and instability have increased reliance on public healthcare services at a time when government resources are under severe strain.

To avert a deeper humanitarian disaster, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has appealed to donor countries, international organisations, and humanitarian agencies for urgent assistance. The ministry estimates that $50 million is needed immediately to procure life-saving medicines, with an additional $50 million required to secure essential supplies and maintain basic healthcare services.

The State of Palestine has called on the international community to intervene urgently, warning that the continued deterioration of the healthcare sector poses a grave threat to the right of Palestinian patients to life and medical treatment. The appeal underscores growing concerns over the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing political and economic crisis affecting the Palestinian territories.