Polish Millionaire's Firm 'Review Bombed' After He Snatched Cap From Child At US Open

Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek and his company are at the receiving end of public ire after he was seen snatching a signed hat from a young fan at the US Open. Not long after the video of Mr Szczerek's act, described by many on social media as "embarrassing", went viral, his company, Drogbruk, was bombarded with negative reviews.

The clip shows Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak offering the cap he used during his match at the US Open to a young fan in the crowd. But Szczerek, standing next to the child, snatched it.

Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek's company review bombed after taking child's hat at @usopen. Users on Polish forums labelled him “embarrassing” and a “thief,” with Drogbruk's rating drop to 1.1 in trustpilot. He needs to pay the price for what he did. pic.twitter.com/ufGNDbYTHB — Pengu Aaron | Network School | ∞ᛤ???? (@AaronTing8) August 31, 2025

Users on Polish forums called the CEO a "thief," while Drogbruk saw its Trustpilot rating fall sharply to 1.1 stars. Some even said that he and his company should be banned from joining the sports events or sponsoring anything related.

Even on Google, the company received just 1.2 stars from 592 reviews. One review read, "The CEO of this company doesn't have any morals; stealing from children and then defending himself in public. Don't ever do business with this company."

Another read, "Top-level management steal from children in broad daylight, then laugh about it. Definitely not someone to do business with under any circumstances (sic)."

Majchrzak described the incident as "some kind of confusion" to The New York Post, saying that he didn't immediately realise that Szczerek had taken the hat. He suggested that Szczerek's actions may have been impulsive, "in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions."

Szczerek said he thought that the hat was meant for him, specifically for his sons, who had earlier asked Majchrzak for autographs. He said he didn't realise it was actually meant for the young boy. He said he apologised to the child and his family for taking the hat and then returned it, reported Forbes.

"I made a serious mistake. In the midst of the excitement and celebration, I believed the tennis player was handing his cap to me - for my sons, who had previously asked for autographs," he said.