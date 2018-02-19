Driver Of Van Slated To Join Trump Motorcade Detained For Having Gun The male driver told reporters he had forgotten to leave his personal firearm in another vehicle.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The driver was replaced before the vehicles drove on to Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound. PALM BEACH, Fla: The driver of a van carrying journalists covering President Donald Trump was detained on Monday after Secret Service officials found a gun in his bag during a security sweep before the vehicle was to drive onto the president's Florida property.



The male driver told reporters he had forgotten to leave his personal firearm in another vehicle.



He and the other drivers of three media vans were replaced before the vehicles drove on to Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound, where the vans joined the president's motorcade.



The man could be seen being questioned as journalists were driven away from the area where the security sweeps had taken place.



A pool of reporters travels as part of the president's motorcade in Washington and when he travels domestically or abroad. Drivers of the vans are sometimes volunteers and are sometimes hired for the job. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The driver of a van carrying journalists covering President Donald Trump was detained on Monday after Secret Service officials found a gun in his bag during a security sweep before the vehicle was to drive onto the president's Florida property.The male driver told reporters he had forgotten to leave his personal firearm in another vehicle.He and the other drivers of three media vans were replaced before the vehicles drove on to Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound, where the vans joined the president's motorcade.The man could be seen being questioned as journalists were driven away from the area where the security sweeps had taken place. A pool of reporters travels as part of the president's motorcade in Washington and when he travels domestically or abroad. Drivers of the vans are sometimes volunteers and are sometimes hired for the job.