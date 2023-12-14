Driver Dies In US After Detached Trailer Tyre Crashes Into Car

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, the police said.

A driver was killed after a tyre detached from a trailer crossed a guardrail and hit his car in Stockton, California. According to CBS News, the incident took place at Interstate 5 near Highway 12 shortly before 6pm (local time) on Wednesday. The police told the outlet that a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck was towing a concrete pumping trailer when one of its tyres popped off, bounced and crossed the guardrail and hit a Toyota Sienna. There were four other people in the vehicle who are being treated at hospital with injuries that range from "minor to precautionary".

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, the police further said.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, the police said. However, it is not known what caused the tyre to detach from the trailer.

The police have ruled out alcohol or drugs as a factor. The driver's identity has not been released.

Another bizarre news emerged from Washington on Tuesday after a truck crash left thousands of eggs all over the road. Commuters scrambled to find alternative routes.

Footage from the aftermath showed a trail of yolk running down the highway as workers tried to clear up the breakfast mess.

"Lots of eggs to clean up," Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson wrote on social media, posting pictures that showed the job would not be over easy.

No one was seriously hurt in the smash, which happened overnight around 20 miles (30 kilometres) outside Seattle.

"So... this is what is being dealt with at the scene. Not an easy clean up. Thanks for your patience. Work is being done to clear this as quickly as possible," Mr Johnson wrote alongside a video.