Dramatic Videos Show Raging Water Flowing Around US Dam As It Sweeps Away Building

As of Tuesday afternoon, the dam was still intact

Shocking visuals have surfaced online showing how a key dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s, is at risk of failing after severe storms and flooding hit the region. Videos show strong water continuing to rush around the dam that has ''partially failed'' with officials saying the dam is in "imminent failure condition."

As per the Washington Post, the alarming situation was brought on by days of torrential rains last week, triggering flooding that had killed at least two people. The floods have destroyed homes, swamped farmland, overtopped levees and caused a major railroad bridge to collapse.

One video shows a tremendous volume of water flowing around the dam, as it swallows a building. As the building falls into the fast-flowing river, it breaks into multiple pieces as it is washed away. Large trees are also seen breaking off at the side of the Blue Earth River and falling into the rapids.

An Xcel Energy substation, which supplies power to 600 customers, was also swept downriver during the overflow Monday, according to the company. Mankato Police and Fire posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that the water level at the dam was 28 feet. The levee system is built to withstand a river capacity of up to 39.5 feet.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon, the dam was still intact and there are no plans for a larger evacuation. Nearby residents who are in immediate danger have been notified, officials said.

"The Dam is currently intact and there is not an evacuation order in place for Blue Earth County residents. A portion of the river flow has diverted around the west side of the dam and water continues to flow. The situation is being monitored closely by BEC Public Works, Emergency Management, and the Sheriff's Office,'' officials said.

According toABC News, the Rapidan Dam, built in 1910, is located on the Blue Earth River. Owned by the county, the dam is capable of generating 6 million watts of hydroelectric power. It is near the city of Mankato, about 90 minutes from Minneapolis, and home to some 45,000 people.

As per FEMA, dams can break for several reasons, including overtopping due to flooding and structural failure.