Dramatic Video Shows US Cops Rescuing Man From Burning SUV Before It Burst Into Flames

A video has captured the dramatic moment two policemen in the US rescued a driver from a burning car before it was fully engulfed in flames. The incident happened in Coweta County in Georgia on February 1 and a video of the rescue operation was shared on Facebook by Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic.

On Thursday, Sergeant Mills received a report about an SUV that had veered off the road and collided with a tree, as per Fox 5 Atlanta. When he and his colleague reached the scene, they found a man trapped in the driver's seat. Mr Mills shattered the vehicle's windows, while another cop used a knife to cut the seatbelt off as the man tried to pull his legs away from the encroaching flames.

The duo managed to extract the motorist from the fire in less than ninety seconds. The dramatic rescue was captured on the officer's body camera.

''According to preliminary details provided by the GSP, the driver of a Ford Edge approached a curve to the left but for an unknown reason continued straight. The vehicle left the roadway, striking multiple mailboxes and trash cans before hitting a large tree. After hitting the tree, the vehicle came to rest on the east side of the roadway,'' they explained in the post.

Watch the video here:

''As the deputies arrived on scene the video shows the front of the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Without hesitation, both deputies ran to the burning car where they broke windows and cut the seatbelt holding the occupant, pulling him free of the vehicle moments before the back of the vehicle burst into flames,'' the post further read.

The driver was taken to hospital with second and first-degree burns.

Meanwhile, the police officers have been praised for their heroic action and their selflessness in saving the man. ''These Deputies are heroes. When faced with a real chance of personal danger they ran, without hesitation, to save a man they did not know. Prayers and a huge thank you to these men,'' the post added.