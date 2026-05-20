Dramatic Video Shows Car Exploding Near Iconic Charging Bull Statue In New York

A dramatic vehicle fire near New York City's iconic Charging Bull statue sent pedestrians and tourists running for safety after the car suddenly exploded into a massive fireball during Tuesday evening rush hour. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred near Broadway and Stone Street in Manhattan's Financial District, just outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and only a short distance from the popular Wall Street landmark.

Videos circulating on social media showed the vehicle, believed to be affiliated with the MTA, engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the air. Onlookers initially watched from behind police barricades before the fire suddenly intensified, triggering a powerful explosion that sent flames shooting outward.

Terrifying footage captured pedestrians screaming and sprinting away moments after the blast erupted near the crowded tourist area.

Here's the footage:

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire around 5:42 p.m. local time, according to the New York City Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and later closed off nearby streets as emergency personnel worked to contain the blaze.

The explosion sent thick smoke rising above buildings surrounding Wall Street, one of the busiest commercial districts in New York City. Authorities said it took firefighters nearly 90 minutes to fully bring the fire under control.

Despite the heavy foot traffic in the area at the time, officials said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not indicated any evidence of criminal activity or foul play so far.

Located near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan, the Charging Bull is one of New York City's most recognisable tourist attractions and a global symbol of Wall Street and the US financial markets.