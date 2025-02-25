Advertisement

Dramatic Video Shows Bridge Collapse In South Korea, 2 Killed

Two people died, four were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury, according to a statement from the National Fire Agency.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dramatic Video Shows Bridge Collapse In South Korea, 2 Killed
Authorities are still searching for three people buried under the debris.

Two people were killed and five injured after a bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in South Korea on Tuesday, authorities said.

Local media aired dramatic footage of what appeared to be a section of the bridge falling, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the air.

Two people died, four were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury, according to a statement from the National Fire Agency.

Authorities are still searching for three people buried under the debris, it added.

An interior ministry official told AFP that the injured were being transported to hospitals.

The incident took place at around 9:50 am in Anseong, around 65 kilometres (40 miles) south of the South Korean capital.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has issued urgent directives to mobilise all available resources and personnel for the rescue operation.

According to data from Seoul's labour ministry, more than 8,000 work-related deaths occurred in the country from 2020 to 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
South Korea, South Korea Bridge Collapse, South Korea News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now