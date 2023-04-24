Dramatic Video Captures Moment House Slides Off A Cliff In Utah

Officials in Draper closed two public trails following the slide.

A dramatic video has emerged on social media from Utah in the United States that shows two houses overlooking a canyon sliding off their foundations and disappearing. According to CNN, the incident happened in Draper and prompted evacuations of two adjacent houses. The outlet further said that city building officials had declared these clifftop homes "unfit for human habitation" due to "earth shifting that resulted in sliding and breaks in the homes' foundations". The cave-in on Saturday night caused the entire top floor of one of the houses falling away.

Watch the video:

Video of the homes sliding down the mountain in Draper, UT. pic.twitter.com/JwvMllgm4q — Brandon Woodmansee (@BMcCloudW) April 22, 2023

"We kept hoping it wasn't going to end up like this. I visualised a lot of our lives in this home and they were all wonderful and beautiful," homeowner Carole Kamradt told KSL-TV.

"And looking at this now, it's a nightmare," she added.

Ms Kamradt and her family had been living in one of these houses for less than a year before the encroaching hillside forced them to evacuate in October last year. The local authorities revoked the certificate of occupancy of the structure.

City officials said the shocking incident took place due to earth shifting that resulted in sliding and breaks in the homes' foundations.

"With the snow pack melting and creating changes in conditions, other homes in the neighbourhood will be evaluated for safety concerns. At this time, only the two adjacent homes are being evacuated," the Draper City Government said on Facebook.

"Everyone needs to avoid the area. Do not go to the neighborhood where the homes slid. Only residents allowed," city officials were quoted as saying by CNN. "We are grateful that everyone is safe."