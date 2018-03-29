'Don't Want Trade War With US But...': China On Trump Tariff

The US trade measures on China were typical trade protectionism and reflected a Cold War attitude, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing.

World | | Updated: March 29, 2018 14:24 IST
China is confident in its ability to counter any trade and investment protectionism. (File)

BEIJING:  China's commerce ministry said on Thursday the US approach on trade sets a bad precedent that could trigger a domino effect and the United States must stop its wrong actions and withdraw from its unilateralism.

A U.S. 301 probe on China was a blatant violation of World Trade Organization rules, Gao said.

China hoped the United States could take measures and resolve the conflicts through dialogue and hoped trade relations between the two countries could return to normal, Gao said.

He said China would take all possible steps to protect its interests and was confident in its ability to counter any trade and investment protectionism.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

