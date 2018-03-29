'Don't Want Trade War With US But...': China On Trump Tariff

The US trade measures on China were typical trade protectionism and reflected a Cold War attitude, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing. A U.S. 301 probe on China was a blatant violation of World Trade Organization rules, Gao said.
China hoped the United States could take measures and resolve the conflicts through dialogue and hoped trade relations between the two countries could return to normal, Gao said.
