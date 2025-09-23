"Don't Want To Be Found": US Woman Goes Missing From Carnival Ship

An American woman went missing after departing a Carnival Cruise ship early during a port visit, according to local authorities. The woman, identified as 47-year-old Jessica Collins, allegedly told the cruise company employees she "did not want to be found" before disembarking at Bonaire on September 17.

According to Carnival Cruise, Ms Collins boarded the Carnival Horizon on September 13. On the day the ship docked in Bonaire, she was spotted on surveillance wearing a grey backpack, a short-sleeved, Hawaiian T-shirt, and cargo shorts.

With everything she owned in her backpack, she departed the ship and left her stateroom attendant a thank-you note and a cash tip, The New York Post reported.

Following disembarkation, Ms Collins texted a Carnival Care Team member to let them know she "was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again."

Carnival Cruise Line stated that it was "cooperating with local authorities" to locate their passenger, but Ms Collins "appears to have taken intentional action to be alone and on her own."

On September 13, the opulent eight-day Southern Caribbean cruise set sail from Miami. According to CruiseMapper, the same ship set off on Sunday for a new journey around the Western Caribbean from the same dock in Miami.

The Public Entity of Bonaire, the Port Authority, the Tourism Corporation of Bonaire, the security of Carnival Cruise Line, the ship's security head, and other partners are assisting the local police authorities in their search. According to a government press release that was translated from Dutch, the US officials are also involved.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the police at 715-8000 or the tip line (9310), according to Bonaire officials, as per PEOPLE.

In separate events on August 15, two American cruise passengers, a 74-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, drowned at Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key resort on Grand Bahama Island. The $600 million resort opened on July 19.

The two victims were on different Carnival cruise ships: the Carnival Elation, which sailed from Jacksonville, Florida, and the Mardi Gras, which sailed from Port Canaveral, Florida.