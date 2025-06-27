"Don't Mess With The Zohran": Indian-Origin's Primary Win Sparks Meme Fest

Zohran Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor has set off a wave of memes across social media. The 33-year-old made history by becoming the first Muslim nominee of a major party in the city's mayoral race, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Soon after his victory, Mamdani proposed several policies, such as freezing rent hikes on rent-stabilised apartments, free public buses, building two lakh new affordable homes in New York City, and increase taxes on wealthy individuals.

Following that, social media turned into a laughter fest.

An X user wrote, "Zohran Mamdani is going to use billionaire taxes to build the shawarmachine."

Mr Mamdani's rise has also drawn a wave of pop culture references, most notably You Don't Mess with the Zohan, the 2008 Adam Sandler comedy.

Another user wrote, "If Zohran doesn't have campaign posters that say 'You don't mess with the Zohran,' then he needs a new PR team."

A meme read, "Conservatives are actually doing this meme over Zohran Mamdani's citizenship lmao."

Other memes:

If Mamdani wins the November election, he will become the first person of South Asian descent to become a mayor in the US.

Mamdani even called himself US President Donald Trump's worst nightmare, adding that he is a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that he believes in.

Zohran Mamdani was born to Ugandan Marxist professor Mahmood Mamdani, who was born in India, and renowned Indian American director Mira Nair. He was born in Uganda and raised in New York City.