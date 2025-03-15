Advertisement

Donald Trump's Pics With Elon Musk's Son Goes Viral, He Reacts

Photos of Elon Musk's son, X A-Xii, happily walking alongside Donald Trump on the White House lawn have gone viral.

Billionaire Elon Musk's four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, has once again captured the internet's attention after photos of him walking with US President Donald Trump at the White House lawns went viral. 

The images, shared on social media, show a few cheerful moments between the two as they head towards Marine One on the South Lawn.

In the photos, Donald Trump, dressed in a dark blue suit, red tie and a long overcoat, is seen walking alongside little X, who is wearing a dark coat and beige pants. The child appears to be in high spirits, happily skipping with a toy in one hand.

Mr Musk has reshared one of the photos on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “That's a happy picture.”

The post quickly gained traction, with users expressing delight at the interaction between the US President and Mr Musk's son.

A user drew a playful comparison between Elon Musk and his son, posting side-by-side photos — one of Mr Musk jumping in the air and another of X doing the same — and captioned it, “Pure joy!”

Another humorously speculated, “Does Lil X call POTUS, Uncle Donald?”

There were a few sarcastic comments as well. A person suggested that Elon Musk holds such a dominant position that he has relegated President Trump to a lesser role, similar to that of a “babysitter.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, a user commented, “The president of the United States, relegated to a glorified babysitter in service of the richest man on the planet. What an apt metaphor for the current political situation.”

In other images, Donald Trump can be seen giving a thumbs-up to photographers and even helping X climb the stairs leading to the aircraft.

Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the President and Communications advisor, shared a video as well on X and captioned it, “President Donald Trump walks to Marine One with Little X.”

Elon Musk was one of those to comment on the video, dropping a smiling face with hearts emoji.

This interaction of X and Donald Trump comes a few weeks after Canadian musician and record producer Grimes, who is the mother of X, criticised her former partner Elon Musk for taking their son to the Oval office. 

Grimes, who has had an on-and-off relationship with Elon Musk since 2018, reportedly found out through social media that the Tesla CEO had taken X Æ A-Xii to the briefing with Donald Trump. Responding to a comment on social media praising the child's politeness, she criticised Elon Musk's decision, insisting that X should not be in the public eye like this.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump
