Trump's Niece Sues Him, Claims Was 'Cheated Out Of Millions Of Dollars'

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued the US president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.

The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan against Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and the estate of his brother Robert Trump, who died in August, accused the defendants of "rampant fraud" and conspiracy.

