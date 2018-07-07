Donald Trump Gifts Elton John's 'Rocket Man' To North Korea's Kim Jong-Un

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un had met in Singapore in a historic meeting in June. (File)

Following up on his 'Rocket Man' comments for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, United States President Donald Trump has reportedly sent a signed CD of Elton John's 'Rocket Man' song with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mr Pompeo is currently on a visit to North Korea for advancing denuclearisation talks with Kim Jong-un and putting a timeline on the denuclearisation process, following the historic summit in Singapore with Donald Trump last month. Mike Pompeo is also expected to bring up the repatriation of the remains of Americans who died in the Korean War in the 1950s, in addition to denuclearisation issues.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, sources in the South Korean newspaper - Chosun Ilbo revealed that the topic was discussed between Trump and Kim during a lunch in last month's summit which caught the attention of the world.

Over the lunch meeting in Singapore, "Kim mentioned that Trump referred to him as 'rocket man' when tensions ran high last year. Trump then asked Kim if he knew the song, and Kim said no," the source said, according to the report.

Before the summit Donald Trump had also referred to Kim Jong-un as 'rocket man' in a tweet which said, "I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!".

The hostilities although faded out after the summit which was hailed as a major victory by Donald Trump as he stated that the world had averted nuclear catastrophe due to the summit.

A highlight of the summit had been the seemingly warm relationship which developed between the two leaders as Donald Trump doled out praise about Kim Jong Un didn't speak much but the North Korean state media also hailed the summit as a major achievement.

Talks are currently ongoing regarding how the process of denuclearisation would be carried out in North Korea and a possible timeline for the same.



(with inputs from Reuters, ANI)