Advertisement

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Discuss Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok In "Very Good" Call

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Discuss Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok In "Very Good" Call
"The call was a very good one for both China and the USA," Donald Trump said (File)
Washington:

Donald Trump on Friday vowed that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would build a strong relationship after they spoke by telephone, days before the incoming US president takes power.

"The call was a very good one for both China and the USA," Trump said on his social media platform. "It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects."

"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump Xi Jinping, Donald Trump Xi Jinping Call, Donald Trump Xi Jinping Talks
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com