Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Discuss Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok In "Very Good" Call

Donald Trump on Friday vowed that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would build a strong relationship after they spoke by telephone, days before the incoming US president takes power.

"The call was a very good one for both China and the USA," Trump said on his social media platform. "It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects."

"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" he added.

