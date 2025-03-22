Donald Trump Was Asked If Sunita Williams Would Get Overtime Salary. His Response

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth earlier this week after spending over nine months in space - after what was supposed to be an eight-day ISS (International Space Station) mission. Despite spending an additional 278 days in space, the NASA astronauts will not be receiving overtime salary - to which US President Donald Trump has made an offer.

On being questioned over the NASA astronauts' calculated overtime, Mr Trump said, "Nobody's ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket".

Unlike commercial jobs, NASA astronauts are federal employees - which means they get the same standard salary as other government employees. Under the General Schedule, they do not get extra wages for extended missions - including working overtime, on weekends, or on holidays. Even travelling to space is considered official travel as government employees.

NASA covers the astronauts' transportation, stay, and meals. They also give extra money ($5) for small daily expenses which they call "incidentals". Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore spent a total of 286 days in space so they will get an extra $1,430 (Rs 1,22,980) each - in addition to their salary between $94,998 (Rs 81,69,861) and $123,152 (Rs 1,05,91,115).

As Trump was informed about the "incidentals", he said, "Is that all? That's not a lot for what they had to go through".

During a press conference at the Oval Office, Mr Trump thanked Elon Musk for bringing the NASA astronauts back home.

"If we don't have Elon...They could be up there for a long time. Who else is going to get them? The body starts to deteriorate after 9-10 months in space. Think if we don't have time? He's (Elon Musk) is going through a lot right now," the US President said.

REPORTER: The two astronauts that you just helped save from space, they didn't get any overtime pay...@POTUS: "If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket... and I want to thank @elonmusk by the way because think if we don't have him." pic.twitter.com/b86RanXggp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

Sunita Williams returns home

Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore, who had been at the ISS since June 5 last year, were flown back to Earth early Wednesday in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. They splashed down Florida's eastern coast and disembarked the capsule on stretchers - as is customary.

Visuals of the astronauts smiling and waving from inside the capsule and on the stretchers were beamed live worldwide.

Not just their families, but the astronauts' return was celebrated across the world.

While the flight back home was a challenge, the NASA astronauts will take some time to return to normal lives. They will go through a months-long rehabilitation program to rebuild muscle mass and bone density - including strength training and mobility exercises.