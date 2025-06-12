Trump Warns Israel Strike On Iran "Could Very Well Happen"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Trump suggests Israel may strike Iran's nuclear sites amid rising tensions.

He emphasises the potential for military action while seeking diplomatic solutions.

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel may be preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, suggesting the possibility of military action during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.

"I don't want to say it's imminent, but it looks like something that could very well happen," Trump told reporters when asked whether Israel would launch an attack on Iran.

The president emphasised that the conflict could still be avoided if Tehran agrees to further concessions in ongoing negotiations with Washington. His comments follow reports that Israel is considering preemptive operations to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"Look, it's very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "Other than that, I want them to be successful. I want them to be tremendous. We'll help them succeed, we'll trade with them, we'll do whatever is necessary."

Trump reaffirmed his preference for a diplomatic resolution, noting that his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is actively working to broker a deal.

"I'd much prefer an agreement," he said. "If I think there's a chance at a deal, I don't want [Israel] going in-because I think it could ruin it. It might even help it, but it could also blow it."

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would not abandon its right to enrich uranium, despite rising tensions. The official also claimed that a "friendly" country had warned Iran of a potential Israeli military strike.

