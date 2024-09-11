'Trump Is Cooked': Internet Reacts To Crucial US Presidential Debate

Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday faced off in their first presidential debate, sparking an immediate wave of reactions online. Hosted by ABC News, the 90-minute debate covered topics such as the economy, abortion rights, the Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, and immigration laws. Both Trump and Harris took aim at each other's policies with sharp retorts, making it one of the most intense debates of the election season.

Trump accused the Biden administration of mishandling the economy and criticised their foreign policy. Kamala Harris fired back, defending the administration's achievements and attacking Trump's controversial immigration reforms and handling of foreign affairs during his presidency.

As the debate wrapped up, social media platforms exploded with memes, highlighting key moments.

A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Americans watching the debate rеalizing we are in the late stage of an еmpіre,” with a GIF of Homelander, a character from the popular TV show The Boys, watching hopelessly in a room full of people.

Another wrote, “Oh Kamala clocking that orange man in this debate,” followed by a clip of American rapper Nicki Minaj applauding.

A viral collage claimed to capture the contrast between Trump and Harris during the debate, showing the former with a confused scowl and Harris with a confident smile. "Debate summed up,” the caption read.

“Republicans coming up with the cat and dog eating story two days before the debate,” a post read.

This hilarious post said "‘take a shot every time Trump lies or deflects a question'," accompanied by a clip of a drunk man tumbling down the stairs with a glass of alcohol in hand.

“Trump is cooked,” read a reaction.

Not long after the debate ended, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris challenged Donald Trump to a second face-off. The Harris campaign issued an email, talking about her performance and criticising Trump's responses. Trump responded, saying Harris wants another debate because she didn't do well, and he would “think about that.”

Meanwhile, the vice presidential debate between Democratic candidate Tim Walz and Republican candidate JD Vance is scheduled for October 1.