China Urges US To Protect "Academic Exchanges" Amid Trump's Visa Freeze

China has called on the United States to avoid "disrupting" education and academic exchanges after the Trump administration froze all student visa interviews and appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide.

"We urge the US to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all international students, including Chinese students overseas," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, as per Newsweek. She added that China "upholds that normal education cooperation and academic exchanges should not be disrupted."

The appeal comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to "aggressively" revoke visas for Chinese students with alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in sensitive fields.

The US will also increase scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong, Rubio said.

By halting the student visa category, which issued over 4 lakh visas in fiscal year 2024, the administration aims to slow international student admissions and reduce immigration. This pause could also slash a key revenue stream for many US universities that rely on foreign students' tuition.

Donald Trump has ramped up efforts to restrict foreign student admissions, citing national security concerns. On Wednesday, he proposed a cap on international enrollment at Harvard University, limiting it to 15 per cent of the student body.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have already led to a 4 per cent decline in Chinese student enrollment in 2024. The FBI has repeatedly warned that Chinese actors may exploit "America's deeply held and vital culture of collaboration and openness on university campuses."

According to US State Department data, 277,398 Chinese students enrolled in American institutions in 2024, making China the second-largest source of foreign students after India.

In the 2023-24 academic year, over 1.1 million international students studied in the US, accounting for nearly 6 per cent of total higher education enrollment. Almost half came from India and China, according to the Institute of International Education.

Separately, Rubio also announced new visa restrictions on foreign officials and individuals who "censor Americans," particularly those targeting US tech companies.

Rubio told lawmakers last week that the government had already revoked thousands of visas. "A visa is not a right. It is a privilege," he had said.