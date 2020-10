Donald Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House

President Donald Trump, shortly after leaving hospital Monday following Covid-19 treatment, called on Americans to "get out there", but to be careful of the virus that has killed more than 200,000 in the US.

"Don't let it dominate your life -- get out there, be careful," said Trump in a video on Twitter.

"Now I'm better, maybe I'm immune, I don't know," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)