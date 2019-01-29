'Global Waming, We Need You,' Tweets Trump. Twitter Can't Even...

Trump's recent tweet adds to the bizarre things hehas already said about global warming.

Keeping up with his penchant for simply creating words, US President Donald Trump has asked global "waming" to make a return for "beautiful Midwest" in the country, which is currently experiencing chilling weather conditions due to a polar vortex.

"In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can't last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!," Trump tweeted.

Previously, Trump has stumped readers by coining terms like "covfefe" without giving a clarification regarding its true meaning before deleting the tweet.

Twitter users, assuming "waming" for "warming", slammed the President, with one Twitter user stating, "Are you really this ignorant about climate change? Have you never read a book in your life?

"We will never again see a President like this. I intend to enjoy his presidency to the fullest," another Twitter user remarked.

"You're kidding, right?! You do know Global Warming is causing climate change which means MORE deeper colder winters for the Midwest sad #badforfarmers #ActOnClimate #ClimateChangeIsReal," another reply to Trump's tweet read.

Trump's recent tweet adds to the bizarre things he has already said about global warming. "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive," Trump had tweeted in 2012.

Trump has also pulled out of the Paris Agreement that aims to combat climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The United Nations has labelled climate change a "defining issue of our time" due to the drastic modifications in weather patterns caused by over a century of industrialisation.