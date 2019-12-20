Donald Trump Tweets About 'Very Good Talk' With Xi Jinping Over Trade Deal

"Also talked about North Korea," Donald Trump tweeted about talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump said Friday he'd had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a partial resolution of the countries' huge trade war.

Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal. However, he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" agreement will actually be signed.

"Formal signing being arranged," he said.

Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchaes of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The "phase one" is a partial resolution that is expected to see China boost imports of US agricultural and other goods, while Washington has eased massive tariffs on Chinese imports.

However, it falls a long way short of the fundamental changes in Chinese trade policies that Trump had sought and which will now be put off to a second phase.

Trump said he and Xi also discussed North Korea, which is resisting US-led pressure to dismantle its increasingly sophisticated nuclear program, and also the pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, where Trump noted "progress!"