Turkish President Recep Erdogan vowed to reveal the "naked truth" over the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in telephone talks on Sunday that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul needed to be clarified, the Turkish presidency said.

"The two leaders agreed that the Jamal Khashoggi case should be clarified in all its aspects," a Turkish presidential source said.