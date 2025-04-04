US Stocks Plunge After Tariff Move, S&P 500 Sees Biggest Decline Since 2020

US stocks plunged Thursday as traders reacted to Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcement a day earlier, with the broad-based S&P 500 recording its biggest one-day decline since 2020.

The widely watched Wall Street index closed down 4.8 per cent at 5,396.52 -- its worst trading day since June 2020. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite tanked 6.0 per cent to 16,550.6, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 4 per cent at 40,545.93.

