Trump Told Netanyahu Striking Hamas Inside Qatar Was Not Wise: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his decision to target Hamas inside Qatar wasn't wise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing senior administration officials.

Trump made the comments during what the Journal described as a heated phone call on Tuesday after the attack.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu responded that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity. A second call between the men later on Tuesday was cordial, with Trump asking Netanyahu if the attack had proven successful, the Journal reported.

