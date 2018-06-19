iPhones Will Be Spared From China Tariffs, Trump Told Apple CEO: Report A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics.

Apple logo shown outside company's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.



The newspaper reported that Cook travelled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook. Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.



A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics. But last week, Trump unveiled a revised list that included several categories of chips, raising fears that tariffs could impact the U.S. technology sector.



(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

