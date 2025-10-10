Advertisement

Trump To Visit Middle East Sunday Following Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

"The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump To Visit Middle East Sunday Following Gaza Ceasefire Announcement
Trump said that Israeli hostages will be released on Monday or Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to leave on Sunday to visit the Middle East following successful negotiations on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, including a ceasefire and hostage release.

"The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Gaza Peace Deal, Middle East
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com