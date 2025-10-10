Trump To Visit Middle East Sunday Following Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to leave on Sunday to visit the Middle East following successful negotiations on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, including a ceasefire and hostage release.

"The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

