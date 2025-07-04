Advertisement

Trump To Sign Flagship Bill On US Independence Day Today: White House

The bill "will be at the president's desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing tomorrow at 5 pm on the Fourth of July, just as the president always said and hoped it would be," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a call with reporters Thursday.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump will sign his "big beautiful" tax and spending bill in a ceremony on Independence Day on Friday after it passed Congress, the White House said.

The bill "will be at the president's desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing tomorrow at 5 pm on the Fourth of July, just as the president always said and hoped it would be," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a call with reporters Thursday.

