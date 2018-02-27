Donald Trump To Host France's Macron For State Visit On April 24: White House

"The president and first lady will welcome President and Mrs. Macron of France to the White House on April 24," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.
"This visit will advance American and French cooperation on economic and global issues and deepen the friendship between the two countries."
Sanders said it would be the first official state visit since Trump took office.
