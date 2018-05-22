Summit With Kim Jong Un Could Be Delayed, Says Donald Trump "It may not work out for June 12," Donald Trump said, being characteristically coy about the prospects for the historic meeting in Singapore.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump met with South Korea president Moon Jae-in (AFP) Washington: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday a planned summit with Kim Jong Un may not take place next month as planned, despite his belief that the North Korean leader is "serious" about denuclearization.



"It may not work out for June 12," Trump said, being characteristically coy about the prospects for the historic meeting in Singapore.



"If it does not happen, maybe it will happen later," Trump said, as he began talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.



But Trump added that he does believe the North Korean leader is willing to give up nukes, amid fears about apparent North Korean backpedaling.



"I do think he is serious. I think he is absolutely very serious," Trump said, again raising the prospect of a windfall for Kim if he mothballs weapons programs.



"He will be extremely happy" Trump said of Kim, if the deal works out. "He will be very happy."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



