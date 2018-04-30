Donald Trump Suggests Korean Truce Village For Meeting With Kim Jong Un

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.
The Peace House in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, was where Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Friday for a historic summit.
Kim, the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the 1953 armistice that halted the Korean War, walked with Moon to the Peace House on the southern side of the border.
Preparations for a Trump-Kim summit have gathered momentum with North Korea's promise to pursue the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
Comments
Kim also told Moon the North would have no need for nuclear weapons if the United States promised not to invade it, South Korean officials said.