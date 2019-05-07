Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in Discuss North Korean Denuclearization: White House

Donald Trump spoke with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday. (File)

US President Donald Trump spoke with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's denuclearization, according to the White House.

"The two leaders discussed recent developments regarding the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and how to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization," of North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

