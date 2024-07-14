'An Assassination Attempt': FBI After Trump Injured In Shooting

Washington:
The shooting that wounded Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday was an assassination attempt, the FBI confirmed in a late night press conference.
"This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a rally when shots rang out.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)