"It's Time To Stop Now": Trump Says Won't Allow Israel To Annex West Bank

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

"There's been enough," Trump, apparently referring to Israel, told reporters in the Oval Office while signing executive orders unrelated to Middle East policy. He added, "It's time to stop now."

Trump has long bragged about his close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the president has faced pressure from Arab leaders, who have publicly expressed concerns about the Israeli military acting to annex more territory.

Unlike Gaza, where Israel's war with Hamas continues, the West Bank is governed by the Palestinian Authority.

Ten countries, including Britain, France, Canada and Australia, recognized Palestinian statehood this week, hoping to revive the long-moribund peace process, a move that the U.S. and Israel have vehemently rejected. Germany, one of Israel's closest allies, has not joined the calls for a ceasefire or the push for Palestinian statehood, but has halted some military exports.

Western countries are outraged by Israel's intensifying offensive in Gaza, and several have recognized Palestinian statehood.

The European Union is weighing tariffs and sanctions. The prospect of sports and cultural boycotts is growing, and Israeli tourists have been made to feel unwelcome in some countries.

