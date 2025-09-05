Trump Says Will Speak With Putin Soon

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would speak soon with Russia's Vladimir Putin, after his call earlier in the day with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

"I will be, yeah," Trump told a reporter asking if he would speak with the Kremlin leader in the near future, on the sidelines of a dinner with prominent US tech executives at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)