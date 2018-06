Donald Trump termed James Comey the "worst leader" in the history of FBI (File)

President Donald Trump said Friday that a watchdog's report into the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe is a "total disaster" for former FBI director James Comey and the agency itself."The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI," Trump tweeted in his first public comment on the Justice Department inspector general report, which was released on Thursday."Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts," Trump added.