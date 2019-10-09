'Bad Idea', Says Trump As Turkey Launches Military Operation In Syria

Donald Trump had pulled out US troops from northern Syria.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Turkey's incursion into northern Syria as a "bad idea."

Trump -- who pulled out US troops from the area in what was interpreted as a green light for Turkey to assault Kurdish militias previously allied with the United States -- insisted that Washington "does not endorse this attack."

The president said Turkey had committed to "ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place -- and we will hold them to this commitment."

