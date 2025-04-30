Trump Says Tariff Talks With India Going Great, Think We'll Have A Deal

Washington:
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks with India on tariffs were coming along great, and he thinks the two countries will reach a deal.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump also said he would plan to visit Africa. He said separately that he planned to speak with officials in Australia.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
