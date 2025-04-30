Advertisement

Trump Says Tariff Talks With India Going Great, Think We'll Have A Deal

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump also said he would plan to visit Africa. He said separately that he planned to speak with officials in Australia.

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks with India on tariffs were coming along great, and he thinks the two countries will reach a deal.

