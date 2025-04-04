Trump Says Stocks Will "Boom" Despite Tariffs Bloodbath

President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that stocks and the US economy would "boom" despite a rout on global markets sparked by his worldwide tariffs.

"The markets are going to boom," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for Florida, when asked about the chaos on Wall Street and other markets. "The country is going to boom."

