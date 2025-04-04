Advertisement

Trump Says Stocks Will "Boom" Despite Tariffs Bloodbath

"The markets are going to boom," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for Florida, when asked about the chaos on Wall Street and other markets. "The country is going to boom."

Washington:

President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that stocks and the US economy would "boom" despite a rout on global markets sparked by his worldwide tariffs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs, US Stock
